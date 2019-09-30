Rams' Brandin Cooks: Inconsistency continues

Cooks caught six of nine targets for 71 yards during Sunday's 55-40 loss to Tampa Bay.

It's been an up-and-down season for Cooks thus far, but a closer look at his game log since joining the Rams showcases that 2019 has just been a continuation of his weekly peaks and valleys. He's recorded a respectable 19 receptions for 296 yards and a score through the first quarter of the campaign, and his year-end numbers project to be solid for a sixth consecutive season. However, he's not in the class of fantasy receivers who are reliable week in, week out.