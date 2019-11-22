Play

Rams' Brandin Cooks: Jumps to full participation

Cooks (concussion) practiced fully Thursday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.

Cooks seems to have completed his recovery from a concussion, as he spoke Thursday. One condition of the protocol for head injuries is no contact with the media, but he told Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com that it "never went through my mind" when asked if he contemplated retirement after suffering the fifth recorded concussion of his playing career Week 8. The Rams haven't officially announced that Cooks was cleared by an independent neurologist, but his comments along with the uninhibited session Thursday both are signs of full recovery.

