Rams' Brandin Cooks: Just two catches in return

Cooks caught two of four targets for 32 yards in Monday night's 45-6 loss to the Ravens. He also rushed once for one yard.

Cooks returned from his latest concussion, and despite fellow wideout Robert Woods (personal) also re-entering the lineup, the Rams struggled mightily on offense. For his part, Cooks made a nice sideline grab during the first half, but he finished behind Woods, Cooper Kupp and tight end Tyler Higbee in targets on the night. Although Cooks skewered his next opponent, the Cardinals, for a season-high 159 yards in Week 2 last year, Los Angeles' uneven recent form casts uncertainty over his upcoming stock.