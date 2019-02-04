Rams' Brandin Cooks: Leads team in receiving yardage
Cooks caught eight of 13 targets for 120 yards during Sunday's 13-3 loss to the Patriots.
Cooks led the team in targets, catches and receiving yardage as he averaged a healthy 15.0 yards per catch. He nearly scored on two occasions, only to see Patriots defenders break up the play both times. Although it was a putrid offensive performance by the Rams, it was hardly Cooks' fault as he topped 100 receiving yards for the second straight playoff contest. The speedster was coming off a strong regular season in which he totaled 80 receptions for 1,204 yards and six total touchdowns.
