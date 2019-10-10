Rams' Brandin Cooks: Limited again Thursday
Cooks (concussion) was listed as limited on Thursday's injury report, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.
The Rams opted to hold a walkthrough and not a true practice due to high winds at team facilities, so Cooks' activity level is an estimate. By maintaining his limited standing, it's difficult to know if he's making progress through the concussion protocol. In the end, Cooks' listing on Friday's injury report doesn't matter as much as gaining clearance from an independent neurologist in advance of Sunday's game against the 49ers.
