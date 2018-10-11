Cooks (concussion) was a limited participant at Thursday's practice, Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Cooks upheld coach Sean McVay's sentiment that he would progress to individual drills, which including being on the receiving end of passes while running routes, per Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times. McVay added that if Cooks gets through Thursday and Friday without a recurrence of concussion symptoms, the wideout should be able to complete every phase of the protocol in advance of Sunday's game in Denver. Cooper Kupp, who is also in the protocol, is on the same path as Cooks, so the Rams' receiving corps is on pace to be at full strength this weekend.

