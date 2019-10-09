Rams' Brandin Cooks: Limited in practice Wednesday

Cooks (concussion) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

Cooks suffered a head injury during last Thursday's loss to the Seahawks, for which he was placed in the NFL's concussion protocol. His limited participation in practice to begin the week is a step in the right direction, but it's worth keeping in mind that in order to suit up Week 6 against the undefeated 49ers, Cooks would need to fully clear the league's five-step protocol. His final task will be to receive medical clearance from an independent neurologist. If Cooks were forced to miss any time, the Rams would rely on Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods and Gerald Everett to lead the aerial attack.

