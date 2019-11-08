Play

Rams' Brandin Cooks: Limited in return to practice

Cooks, who won't play Sunday at Pittsburgh due to a concussion, practiced in a limited capacity Friday, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.

Cooks has visited a few specialists to get some insight on the fifth recorded concussion of his playing career. While he has progressed enough in his current recovery to get in some practice reps, a few steps remain in his journey through the protocol for head injuries. In Cooks' stead, Josh Reynolds is expected to see a significant number of snaps as an outside receiver alongside starters Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods.

