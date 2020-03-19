Play

Rams' Brandin Cooks: May be traded

Cooks is available for trade, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.

The Rams are hoping to trade Cooks and/or Todd Gurley in an effort to save money and free up cap space. Cooks produced four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons from 2015 to 2018, but he dropped off to 583 yards in 14 games in 2019, and his struggles with concussions have been well documented. The 26-year-old receiver is signed to a five-year, $81 million contract, so the Rams won't get much in return if they end up trading Cooks.

