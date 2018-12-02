Rams' Brandin Cooks: Modest production in win
Cooks brought in four of six targets for 62 yards in the Rams' 30-16 win over the Lions on Sunday.
Cooks checked in second behind Robert Woods in receptions and receiving yardage on the Rams for the afternoon while also recording a game-high 26-yard grab. The fifth-year speedster did see his three-game streak of 100-yard efforts come to an end, and he was the intended receiver on a deep second-quarter pass that was intercepted by the Lions' Quandre Diggs. Cooks will look to boost his overall numbers back to their usual stellar levels in a tough Week 14 showdown against the Bears.
