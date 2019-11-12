Rams' Brandin Cooks: Not expected for Week 11

Coach Sean McVay said Monday that Cooks (concussion) is not expected to play in Sunday's game against Chicago, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Cooks is set to miss his second consecutive contest while tending to his fifth recorded concussion that he suffered in Week 9. The veteran has vistited a few specialists regarding his head injury, but has yet to make any significant progress other than practicing in a limited fashion Friday. Considering the protocol Cooks needs to clear and his history of head injuries, there's no telling when he'll be back in the lineup. In his stead, Josh Reynolds saw a season-high 73 snaps in Week 9 against Pittsburgh, and should be expected to see a similar output Sunday behind Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp.