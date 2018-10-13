Rams' Brandin Cooks: Officially cleared for Week 6
Cooks officially cleared concussion protocol and is set for Sunday's matchup with the Broncos.
Cooks logged a full workload at Friday's practice, so this news is relatively unsurprising. Assuming he stays symptom-free and avoids any setbacks, he and quarterback Jared Goff are set to go up against a mid-tier Broncos' pass defense.
