Rams' Brandin Cooks: On the move again
The Patriots are slated to trade Cooks to the Rams along with a fourth-round draft pick in exchange for first and sixth-round draft choices, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
With Cooks sent packing after just one season with New England, Julian Edelman (knee) and Chris Hogan now top the Patriots' wideout depth chart, while Cooks now slots in as the Rams' top option at the position. Cooks, who finished the 2017 regular season with 65 catches (on 114 targets) for 1,082 yards and seven touchdowns in 16 games, will now be catching passes from Jared Goff instead of Tom Brady. Though Brady is the more productive of the two signal-callers, Cooks' new team context (in terms of competition for targets) should ensure a rate of volume conducive to continued fantasy relevance in 2018.
