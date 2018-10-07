Rams' Brandin Cooks: Out with concussion
Cooks has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Seahawks with a concussion.
Cooks took a huge shot to the head after being targeted on a pass from Jared Goff and was visibly shaken. With Cooper Kupp also out with a concussion, Robert Woods and Josh Reynolds will be leaned on heavily in the Rams passing game. Cooks will finish the game without a catch.
