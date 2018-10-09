Rams' Brandin Cooks: Outlook for Sunday positive
Head coach Sean McVay is optimistic Cooks (concussion) will be available for Week 6 against the Broncos, J.B. Long of ESPN.com reports.
Cooks took a huge hit in Sunday's game against the Seahawks and left the game with a concussion. According to Long, Cooks and fellow wide receiver Cooper Kupp were both in the concussion protocol sympton-free Monday, which spells good news for their recovery window in advance of Week 6. The Broncos, for their part, are a middle of the pack team against the pass so far this year and just finished giving up three catches for 123 yards and two touchdowns to Jets deep threat Robby Anderson, a role that Cooks fills for a high-octane Rams offense.
