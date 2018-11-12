Cooks hauled in 10 of 12 targets for 100 receiving yards, adding a nine-yard rushing touchdown during Sunday's 36-31 win against the Seahawks.

Following a fourth-quarter strip sack and recovery by Dante Fowler Jr., Cooks helped put the Seahawks in a two-possession hole by scoring on a jet sweep right from nine yards out on the ensuing play (his first rushing touchdown since Week 8 of his rookie season in 2014). What's been encouraging about his debut season in Los Angeles is the consistent volume of work despite there being a plethora of weapons in the passing game. Cooks has five-plus targets in every game but one this year, and five or more catches in six of 10 outings. Prior to the Week 12 bye, he and the Rams receiving corps will have an opportunity to tee off against a porous Kansas City pass defense (138 catches allowed to wide receivers this year, tied for fourth-most in NFL).