Rams' Brandin Cooks: Participates in walk-through Wednesday
Coach Sean McVay said Cooks (concussion) participated in Wednesday's walk-through and "feels good" about the wide receiver playing Sunday at Denver, Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Considering McVay's comments, Cooks seems destined to be listed as limited on Wednesday's injury report, but both he and Cooper Kupp are still in the concussion protocol. If even one of the duo doesn't gain clearance from an independent neurologist prior to Sunday's game, Josh Reynolds would be in line for a significant share of the offensive snaps in three-receiver sets.
