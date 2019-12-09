Rams' Brandin Cooks: Plays just 27 offensive snaps

Cooks didn't catch either of his two targets during Sunday's 28-12 win over Seattle.

Cooks' miserable season continued against the Seahawks, and his limited playing time (27 of 70 offensive snaps) is another concern to add to the list. He's been held to just 12 receptions for 162 yards over the past seven games, and even with the Los Angeles offense clicking the past two weeks, it's impossible to count on Cooks in most fantasy formats.