Rams' Brandin Cooks: Questionable with cramps
Cooks is dealing with cramps and is questionable to return to Monday's contest against the Chiefs, Rich Hammond of The Orange County Register reports.
Cooks headed back to the locker room early in the third quarter due to cramps. If he is unable to return, look for Robert Woods and Josh Reynolds to see the majority of reps at wide receiver. Pharoh Cooper was activated off injured reserve before the contest and could also see increased action should Cooks not return.
