Rams' Brandin Cooks: Quiet in ugly loss
Cooks had three catches (seven targets) for 22 yards in Sunday's 15-6 loss to the Bears.
Cooks had been red-hot of late, posting 100-yard efforts in three of his last four games, but the wheels really came off in this one. Jared Goff was unable to get comfortable in the pocket against the Bears' vaunted pass rush, which prevented Cooks from developing his routes downfield. The streaky receiver has been more boom than bust this year in Los Angeles, and there is a good chance we see Cooks take off against an Eagles defense on Sunday that was consistently burned by Amari Cooper on go routes this week.
