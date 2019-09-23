Rams' Brandin Cooks: Racks up 120 total yards
Cooks caught eight passes (12 targets) for 112 yards and also added an eight-yard rush in Sunday's 20-13 win over the Browns.
It was the Cooks & Kupp Show for the Rams on Sunday, as both receivers garnered 12 targets each and both eclipsed the century mark. It was the latter who hit paydirt twice, but Cooks' output -- and heavy target share -- will certainly satisfy fantasy owners. The big-play wideout will have a favorable matchup next Sunday against a Buccaneer secondary that was just gashed for 300-plus yards by rookie Daniel Jones this week.
