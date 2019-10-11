Rams' Brandin Cooks: Ready for Sunday

Cooks (concussion) doesn't have a designation on the final injury report for Sunday's game against the 49ers.

Cooks made his way through the concussion protocol and upgraded to full practice participation Friday. The Rams will have all their key wide receivers and tight ends available, but starting running back Todd Gurley (quadriceps) is listed as doubtful for the NFC West battle.

