Rams' Brandin Cooks: Records 93 scrimmage yards in Rams debut
Cooks caught five of eight targets for 87 yards and added a six-yard rush in Monday's 33-13, Week 1 win over Oakland.
Cooks made an immediate impact in his Rams debut, finishing with two fewer yards than Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods combined despite seeing one fewer target than each of those guys. His biggest play was a 30-yard catch and run to get down to the eight-yard line, setting up a Kupp touchdown on the next play to close out the third quarter and break a 13-13 tie. While it's still very early, this performance suggests Cooks is well-positioned for a fourth consecutive season over 1,000 receiving yards.
