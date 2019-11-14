Rams' Brandin Cooks: Remains limited Wednesday
Cooks (concussion) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday.
Cooks has logged back-to-back capped sessions, a sign he's progressing through the concussion protocol. Because he's recovering from the fifth known head injury of his playing career, the Rams are treading lightly with his recovery, already ruling him out for Sunday's game against the Bears. Instead, coach Sean McVay is hopeful Cooks is back for a Week 12 showdown with the Ravens. In Cooks' place, the Rams are turning to Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods and Josh Reynolds in 11 personnel.
