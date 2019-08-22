Cooks and other starters aren't expected to play in Saturday's preseason game against Denver, Gary Klein of The Los Angeles Times reports.

Sean McVay played starters in the preseason his first year as a head coach, but he held out all the big names last summer and seems to have the same plan this time around. Cooks seems to have been healthy throughout most of the offseason and training camp, apart from a brief absence caused by a minor hamstring tweak at the beginning of his August. He's locked in as Jared Goff's favorite deep threat, seeking a fifth consecutive 1,000-yard season.