Rams' Brandin Cooks: Returning Sunday
Coach Sean McVay said Cooks (concussion) will return to action Monday against the Ravens, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.
Cooks practiced in full Thursday, after which he spoke to the media. "I'm just extremely blessed to play this game and to be able to come back out here with the guys and prep for another game," he said. "I don't take that for granted." Cooks has completed his recovery from the fifth known concussion of his playing career -- and second of the campaign -- so there's always the risk that another hit will send him to the sideline. No matter, he'll set that aside and turn his focus to Baltimore, whose defense has contained wide receivers to 7.6 yards per target and six touchdowns in 10 contests this season.
