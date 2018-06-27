Rams' Brandin Cooks: Returns for minicamp
Cooks (groin) participated in June minicamp, Myles Simmins of the Rams' official website reports.
Cooks missed an OTA session in late May with a minor groin injury but apparently made a fast recovery. Acquired in an April trade with New England, the 24-year-old wideout still hasn't signed an extension, something that's expected to happen before Week 1. While he should get plenty of deep looks, Cooks' overall target volume could drop off from its range the past three seasons (129, 117, 114) in an offense that also features Todd Gurley, Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp. Unlike Sammy Watkins last year, Cooks has the benefit of spending a full offseason with his new team.
