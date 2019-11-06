Rams' Brandin Cooks: Ruled out, meeting specialists

Cooks (concussion) is ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Steelers, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

Cooks is travelling to Pittsburgh to meet with medical specialists as he nurses the fifth diagnosed concussion of his NFL career. The 2014 first-round pick previously met with a specialist during Los Angeles' bye. The Rams hope Cooks will manage to clear the five-step concussion protocol without missing much time, but giving the tricky nature of head injuries, the possibility of a multi-week absence can't be ruled out. Josh Reynolds will serve as the team's No. 3 wide receiver as long as Cooks is unable to go.