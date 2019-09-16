Cooks brought in three of four targets for 74 yards and a touchdown in the Rams' 27-9 win over the Saints on Sunday. He also rushed once for two yards.

Cooks made an impressive, contested two-yard touchdown grab late in the third quarter to help the Rams gain some separation on what had been a 13-6 advantage. The speedster also made his first splash play of 2019, hauling in a 57-yard pass on the Rams' second possession to move the ball down to the Saints' 11-yard line. Cooks has only seen a modest 10 targets through two games in the new season, but as he demonstrated versus New Orleans, he can often make something happen with relatively few opportunities due to his game-breaking speed. Cooks will look to build on Sunday's performance at the expense of the Browns' secondary in Week 3.