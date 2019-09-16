Rams' Brandin Cooks: Scores first TD of season
Cooks brought in three of four targets for 74 yards and a touchdown in the Rams' 27-9 win over the Saints on Sunday. He also rushed once for two yards.
Cooks made an impressive, contested two-yard touchdown grab late in the third quarter to help the Rams gain some separation on what had been a 13-6 advantage. The speedster also made his first splash play of 2019, hauling in a 57-yard pass on the Rams' second possession to move the ball down to the Saints' 11-yard line. Cooks has only seen a modest 10 targets through two games in the new season, but as he demonstrated versus New Orleans, he can often make something happen with relatively few opportunities due to his game-breaking speed. Cooks will look to build on Sunday's performance at the expense of the Browns' secondary in Week 3.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 2 Winners and Losers
Lamar Jackson is proving the doubters wrong, one pass at a time, and the Fantasy ceiling is...
-
Steelers lose minus Roethlisberger
Heath Cummings says this Steelers offense won't be the same if Ben Roethlisberger misses extended...
-
Week 2 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 2 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Injuries: Mixon in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...