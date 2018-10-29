Cooks caught three of eight targets for 74 receiving yards, adding nine rushing yards on two carries during Sunday's 29-27 win against Green Bay.

The fifth-year receiver has seen a visible dip in production since returning from concussion protocol in Week 6, turning in per-game averages of three receptions and 63.7 yards over his past three outings, compared to an average output of 6.5 catches and 113 yards through the first quarter of the regular season. Despite the stymied production of late, Cooks remains a fixture in the Rams passing attack, with eight or more targets in five of seven appearances this year. The pending return of Cooper Kupp (knee) will seemingly have no impact on him being a viable WR2, as Cooks recorded five or more receptions in every game when active alongside Kupp in the starting lineup. Sunday brings a matchup with a Patriots secondary that entered Week 8 allowing 275.9 passing yards per game (bottom 10 in the NFL).