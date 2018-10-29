Rams' Brandin Cooks: Second-leading receiver in Week 8 win
Cooks caught three of eight targets for 74 receiving yards, adding nine rushing yards on two carries during Sunday's 29-27 win against Green Bay.
The fifth-year receiver has seen a visible dip in production since returning from concussion protocol in Week 6, turning in per-game averages of three receptions and 63.7 yards over his past three outings, compared to an average output of 6.5 catches and 113 yards through the first quarter of the regular season. Despite the stymied production of late, Cooks remains a fixture in the Rams passing attack, with eight or more targets in five of seven appearances this year. The pending return of Cooper Kupp (knee) will seemingly have no impact on him being a viable WR2, as Cooks recorded five or more receptions in every game when active alongside Kupp in the starting lineup. Sunday brings a matchup with a Patriots secondary that entered Week 8 allowing 275.9 passing yards per game (bottom 10 in the NFL).
More News
-
Rams' Brandin Cooks: Finds end zone in win over 49ers•
-
Rams' Brandin Cooks: Held in check against Broncos•
-
Rams' Brandin Cooks: Active Sunday•
-
Rams' Brandin Cooks: Officially cleared for Week 6•
-
Rams' Brandin Cooks: Expected to clear concussion protocol•
-
Rams' Brandin Cooks: In line to play Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 reaction, early waivers
The Buccaneers benched their starting quarterback. Again. Dave Richard investigates the Fantasy...
-
Week 8 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned players with high upside for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest from a crowded injury reports on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 8 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 8
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...