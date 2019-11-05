Rams' Brandin Cooks: Seeking other medical opinions
Coach Sean McVay termed Cooks (concussion) "day-to-day" Monday, adding that the wide receiver will seek additional medical opinions from specialists, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.
Cooks suffered the fifth diagnosed concussion of his playing career in the Rams' last outing Week 8. In the meantime, he used the team's bye week to see a specialist, with the visit called "positive," per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The Rams are hopeful Cooks isn't facing a lengthy recovery, but all head injuries aren't created equal. The best sign he's making progress through the concussion protocol will occur Wednesday, when the team reconvenes to kick off Week 10 prep.
