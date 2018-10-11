Coach Sean McVay said Cooks (concussion) will participate in individual drills Thursday, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.

McVay noted that if Cooks gets through all his drills Thursday without a recurrence of the concussion symptoms, he'll be cleared to practice fully Friday. If that comes to fruition, there wouldn't be much concern regarding Cooks' status for the Week 6 game against the Broncos, though he would still need to gain clearance from an independent neurologist prior to the 4:05 p.m. EDT kickoff. Fellow wideout Cooper Kupp, who also sustained a concussion in the Week 5 win over the Seahawks, appears to be at the same stage as Cooks in his recovery from the head injury, so the Rams should have all key members of their prolific passing attack in the fold Sunday.