Rams' Brandin Cooks: Sidelined Tuesday by groin injury
Cooks did not participate in Tuesday's OTA due to a minor groin issue, Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Given the condition of the injury, it's quite possible the Rams held their offseason acquisition out of Tuesday's session to ensure it doesn't result in a long-term concern. Assuming it remains a minor issue, Cooks should slot into Sammy Watkins' vacated spot as the team deep threat this season. He will work opposite Robert Woods with Cooper Kupp working in the slot, providing quarterback Jared Goff with a trio of capable wideouts to target. Cooks has topped 1,000 yards in each of the last three seasons and should be in a good spot to challenge that number again in 2018.
