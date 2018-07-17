Cooks signed a five-year extension with the Rams on Tuesday, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the new contract is worth $80 million and will run through 2023. An extension has long been expected, with the Rams apparently quite confident Cooks will be a better fit than Sammy Watkins in Sean McVay's offensive system. The speedy wideout does have the look of a safe investment, considering he'll turn 25 in September and hasn't missed a game or fallen shy of 1,000 yards since his 2014 rookie season. The possibility of Cooper Kupp or Robert Woods challenging for the team target lead is probably the biggest concern for prospective fantasy owners, though the wealth of weapons will also prevent defenses from overplaying Cooks, who should then be able to take advantage with long gains. He's unlikely to thrive without the help of frequent big plays, as only 11 of his 27 career receiving touchdowns have come on snaps inside the red zone.