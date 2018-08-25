Rams' Brandin Cooks: Sitting out Saturday's preseason game
Cooks will be rested for Saturday's preseason game against the Texans, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.
Cooks is one of many Rams being held out Saturday, as right guard Jamon Brown is the only offensive starter participating in the preseason contest. The first-team offense not playing will open up opportunities for roster-bubble players as well as other receivers that are currently lower on the depth chart such as Mike Thomas and Josh Reynolds. Cooks has not been limited by injury this preseason and looks on track to play Week 1 against the Raiders.
