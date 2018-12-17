Rams' Brandin Cooks: Solid, but unspectacular
Cooks caught six passes (seven targets) for 59 yards in Sunday's 30-23 loss to the Eagles.
Jared Goff was spreading the ball around Sunday, leading to multiple receivers (including Cooks) turning in decent stat lines. While this certainly wasn't a dud, it is worth noting how opposing defenses have been trying to eliminate big plays from the Rams over the past three weeks (5.5 yards per pass attempt). It is no coincidence that Cooks -- one of the league's best deep-ball threats -- hasn't surpassed the century mark in receiving yards since Week 11. The 25-year-old is still in the fantasy conversation heading into Week 16's matchup with the Cardinals, but he is far from the top-end option that we saw through the first 11 weeks of the season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 reactions and early waivers
Week 15 Sunday was filled with heroics and heartbreak, especially from running backs. Dave...
-
Week 15 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news before lineups lock for Week 15, including the latest on...
-
Week 15 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned, high-upside DFS plays for you.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers, and risks
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
LIVE: Week 15 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 15