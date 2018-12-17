Cooks caught six passes (seven targets) for 59 yards in Sunday's 30-23 loss to the Eagles.

Jared Goff was spreading the ball around Sunday, leading to multiple receivers (including Cooks) turning in decent stat lines. While this certainly wasn't a dud, it is worth noting how opposing defenses have been trying to eliminate big plays from the Rams over the past three weeks (5.5 yards per pass attempt). It is no coincidence that Cooks -- one of the league's best deep-ball threats -- hasn't surpassed the century mark in receiving yards since Week 11. The 25-year-old is still in the fantasy conversation heading into Week 16's matchup with the Cardinals, but he is far from the top-end option that we saw through the first 11 weeks of the season.