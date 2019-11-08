Rams' Brandin Cooks: Spotted at practice

Cooks (concussion) returned to practice Friday, but he won't play in Sunday's game against the Steelers, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Cooks was ruled out earlier this week, with the plan of visiting medical specialists in the Pittsburgh area while his teammates prepare for a road game against the Steelers. The wide receiver suffered the fifth diagnosed concussion of his career Week 8 against Cincinnati, leaving Josh Reynolds to fill in at wide receiver alongside Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods. It isn't clear if Cooks has any realistic shot to return for Week 11 against the Bears.