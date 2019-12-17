Rams' Brandin Cooks: Target spike yields little

Cooks caught just four of his eight targets for 46 yards during Sunday's 44-21 loss to Dallas.

This was Cooks' largest target total since he received nine looks in Week 4 against Tampa Bay, and while his receiving numbers were still his best since recording four catches for 59 yards against Atlanta in Week 7, these numbers weren't good enough for fantasy owners or the Rams. Cooks entered 2019 as one of the most consistent receivers in the league with five consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, so there's potential his multiple concussions have hindered his play more than anything. As it stands, and at this stage of the season, he remains a risky start in most fantasy settings.