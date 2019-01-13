Rams' Brandin Cooks: TD reception called off in win
Cooks corralled four of six targets for 65 receiving yards during Saturday's 30-22 win against the Cowboys. He had a would-be touchdown reception called back on instant replay during the second quarter.
Cooks struggled to produce towards the conclusion of the regular season, failing to eclipse 65 receiving yards over the final five games after doing so eight times between Weeks 1 and 11. In the divisional round he hit that mark right on the nose, racking up 65 yards through the air, and five more on the ground against Dallas' No. 7 defense (329.3 yards allowed per game). Coming up in the NFC Championship Game will be a favorable matchup for Cooks and the Rams receiving corps regardless of who wins Sunday, as the Eagles and the Saints are the conference's two worst teams in terms of receptions allowed to opposing wideouts.
