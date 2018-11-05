Cooks caught six of eight targets for 114 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 45-35 win over the Saints.

Cooks led the team in catches and receiving yardage while finishing second in targets. He did most of his damage early, including a 48-yard reception which set up his own four-yard touchdown grab in the second quarter. Cooks unfortunately failed to get a couple of intereference calls to go his way, including one that would've extended his team's final drive of the game and potentially given him another opportunity to produce. Still, it was an outstanding return to New Orleans for the wideout, who will look to put on another outstanding effort next Sunday against the Seahawks.