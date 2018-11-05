Rams' Brandin Cooks: Tops 100 receiving yards versus Saints
Cooks caught six of eight targets for 114 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 45-35 win over the Saints.
Cooks led the team in catches and receiving yardage while finishing second in targets. He did most of his damage early, including a 48-yard reception which set up his own four-yard touchdown grab in the second quarter. Cooks unfortunately failed to get a couple of intereference calls to go his way, including one that would've extended his team's final drive of the game and potentially given him another opportunity to produce. Still, it was an outstanding return to New Orleans for the wideout, who will look to put on another outstanding effort next Sunday against the Seahawks.
More News
-
Rams' Brandin Cooks: Second-leading receiver in Week 8 win•
-
Rams' Brandin Cooks: Finds end zone in win over 49ers•
-
Rams' Brandin Cooks: Held in check against Broncos•
-
Rams' Brandin Cooks: Active Sunday•
-
Rams' Brandin Cooks: Officially cleared for Week 6•
-
Rams' Brandin Cooks: Expected to clear concussion protocol•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9 reaction and Week 10 waiver adds
Heath Cummings reacts to Week 9 and tells you who to add heading into Week 10.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
High-upside, low-ownership plays for DFS contests in Week 9.
-
Week 9 Injury Updates: Diggs out?
Catch up on the latest injury news from around the NFL on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 9 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 9
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...