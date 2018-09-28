Cooks brought in seven of eight targets for 116 yards and a touchdown in the Rams' 38-31 win over the Vikings on Thursday night. He also gained 10 yards on his sole rush and fumbled once.

Cooks was one of three Rams receivers to eclipse the century mark in Thursday's shootout, a performance that marked the second time he's accomplished the feat in his new digs. The 25-year-old already appears to be a seamless fit in coach Sean McVay's offense, now having tallied seven catches in three straight games. Cooks' workload has also been encouragingly steady, as he's logged at least eight targets in each contest. He'll look to continue extend the strong start to his season against the Seahawks in Week 5.