Rams' Brandin Cooks: Tops 100 yards in win
Cooks caught eight of 12 targets for 107 yards in Monday night's 54-51 win over the Chiefs.
Cooks briefly visited the locker room while dealing with cramps, but that didn't prevent him from turning in an excellent showing. Despite not scoring, the wideout led Los Angeles in all major receiving categories, hitting the 100-yard mark for the third straight game. As the top option in a high-octane passing attack, Cooks continues to deliver in a big way, and will hope to keep his momentum when the Rams reconvene following their Week 12 bye.
More News
-
Rams' Brandin Cooks: Questionable with cramps•
-
Rams' Brandin Cooks: Over 100 yards once again•
-
Rams' Brandin Cooks: Tops 100 receiving yards versus Saints•
-
Rams' Brandin Cooks: Second-leading receiver in Week 8 win•
-
Rams' Brandin Cooks: Finds end zone in win over 49ers•
-
Rams' Brandin Cooks: Held in check against Broncos•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football waiver wire top targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Add Edwards, drop Tate?
After Week 11 Heath Cummings looks at whether you should drop one highly owned player.
-
Week 11 reactions, early waivers
Did we see the start of a new era in Baltimore? Fantasy owners definitely need to take notice...
-
Week 11 contrarian DFS plays
Matthew Stafford and the Lions are not popular plays this this week, which makes Heath Cummings...
-
LIVE: Week 11 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 11
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
This is a relatively light week on the injury report, but you've still gotta know what you're...