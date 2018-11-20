Cooks caught eight of 12 targets for 107 yards in Monday night's 54-51 win over the Chiefs.

Cooks briefly visited the locker room while dealing with cramps, but that didn't prevent him from turning in an excellent showing. Despite not scoring, the wideout led Los Angeles in all major receiving categories, hitting the 100-yard mark for the third straight game. As the top option in a high-octane passing attack, Cooks continues to deliver in a big way, and will hope to keep his momentum when the Rams reconvene following their Week 12 bye.