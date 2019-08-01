Rams' Brandin Cooks: Tweaks hamstring
Cooks left Thursday's practice after his hamstring "got a little bit tight," per coach Sean McVay, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.
Cooks' early exit Thursday is being portrayed as precautionary, so there's no cause for alarm as this stage. The 5-foot-10, 183-pounder has played all 16 regular-season games in each of his last four campaigns and is coming off a 2018 effort that resulted in a career-high 1,204 receiving yards (off 80 catches).
