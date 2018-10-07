Cooks was taken to the locker room for a likely concussion evaluation during the second quarter of Sunday's game at Seattle, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.

There wasn't a flag on the helmet-to-helmet hit from Seahawks safety Tedric Thompson, but Cooks doesn't seem like a candidate to return to the game. Upcoming tests will determine whether he has a chance to do so. In the meantime, targets likely will filter down to Josh Reynolds behind Cooks' fellow starters Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp.