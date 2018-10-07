Rams' Brandin Cooks: Undergoing concussion tests
Cooks was taken to the locker room for a likely concussion evaluation during the second quarter of Sunday's game at Seattle, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.
There wasn't a flag on the helmet-to-helmet hit from Seahawks safety Tedric Thompson, but Cooks doesn't seem like a candidate to return to the game. Upcoming tests will determine whether he has a chance to do so. In the meantime, targets likely will filter down to Josh Reynolds behind Cooks' fellow starters Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp.
More News
-
Rams' Brandin Cooks: Tops 100-yard mark in Week 4 win•
-
Rams' Brandin Cooks: Catches seven passes for 90 yards•
-
Rams' Brandin Cooks: Explodes for 159 yards•
-
Rams' Brandin Cooks: Records 93 scrimmage yards in Rams debut•
-
Rams' Brandin Cooks: Sitting out Saturday's preseason game•
-
Rams' Brandin Cooks: Signs five-year extension•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Injury Report
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report to keep an eye on. Here's the latest heading...
-
LIVE: Week 5 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 5
-
Week 5 DFS Contrarian Plays
Philip Rivers and David Johnson headling Heath Cummings' Week 5 contrarian plays.