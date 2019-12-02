Rams' Brandin Cooks: Underwhelming season continues
Cooks caught both of his targets for 24 yards during Sunday's 34-7 win over Arizona.
The sixth-year receiver has been one of the biggest fantasy disappointments of the season with just 31 receptions for 458 yards and a lone touchdown through 10 games. Additionally, Cooks is likely to dip below 1,000 receiving yards for the first time since his rookie campaign in 2014, and Sunday's poor showing is even more concerning because the Rams scored 34 points against the Cards. Owners in dynasty/keeper formats shouldn't ignore the potential impact Cooks' concussions have had on his play, though, and he's definitely a bounce-back candidate heading into 2020 -- especially if his numbers improve over the final weeks of the season. In yearly settings, it's hard to rely on the big-play threat at this stage of the game.
