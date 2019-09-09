Cooks caught just two of his six targets for 39 yards during Sunday's 30-27 win over Carolina.

He began his second season with the Rams by hauling in both his passes on the opening drive of the third quarter, and Cooks looked impressive and in sync with quarterback Jared Goff. He then drew a pass interference penalty on a deep ball during Los Angeles' next drive. Cooks played 71 of 77 offensive snaps and was primarily targeted downfield, so his disappointing stat line against the Panthers shouldn't overshadow his five consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons entering 2019. It's important to note there are plenty of offensive playmakers for Goff to spread the ball around to, and this probably won't be the last underwhelming fantasy performance of the year from Cooks.