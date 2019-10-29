Rams' Brandin Cooks: Visiting concussion specialist

Coach Sean McVay said Cooks has an appointment with a concussion specialist in Pittsburgh, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

On Sunday against the Bengals in London, Cooks suffered his second concussion of the season and fifth of his playing career, so the Rams seem to be taking a prudent approach with the six-year pro. He was able to overcome a head injury suffered Week 5 and take the field 10 days later, and he has even more time to recover this time around with the team on bye. Cooks will aim to get through the protocol prior to the Rams' next game Sunday, Nov. 10 at Pittsburgh.