Rams' Brandin Cooks: Visiting concussion specialist
Coach Sean McVay said Cooks has an appointment with a concussion specialist in Pittsburgh, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.
On Sunday against the Bengals in London, Cooks suffered his second concussion of the season and fifth of his playing career, so the Rams seem to be taking a prudent approach with the six-year pro. He was able to overcome a head injury suffered Week 5 and take the field 10 days later, and he has even more time to recover this time around with the team on bye. Cooks will aim to get through the protocol prior to the Rams' next game Sunday, Nov. 10 at Pittsburgh.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 9 TE Preview: Back to streamers?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 9 at tight end, including streaming...
-
Best Week 9 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 9 WR preview: Sit Fitz
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 9, including...
-
Fantasy Football Week 9 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Waivers: Injuries, trade shakeups
With the trade deadline looming and some big injuries to sort through, Week 9 could be a big...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 8 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 8.