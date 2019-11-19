Rams' Brandin Cooks: Week 12 return possible

Coach Sean McVay expects Cooks (concussion) to return to action next Monday against the Ravens, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

Cooks has yet to be cleared by an independent neurologist, but with limited practices under his belt last week, he's made some progress through the protocol for head injuries. Until Cooks passes that last step -- and as long as Robert Woods is dealing with a personal issue -- the Rams' receiving corps will be headed by Cooper Kupp and Josh Reynolds.