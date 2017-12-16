Allen is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Seahawks with a back injury, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Allen was added to the injury report Thursday and sat out Friday's practice, as well. The second-year quarterback was unlikely to be active regardless with both Jared Goff and Sean Mannion currently healthy.

