Allen is expected to play the first half of Thursday's preseason finale, Myles Simmons of the team's official site reports.

Allen figures to have cemented his place as the Rams' No. 3 quarterback. The only issue for Allen is the possibility of Los Angeles going with just two quarterbacks into the regular season. In some ways, Thursday will serve as a tryout for Allen -- if not for the Rams, then for 31 other potential suitors.